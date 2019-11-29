Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Fresh Meat Packaging Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Fresh Meat Packaging Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Meat Packaging is the packaging of meat to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of meat. Meat Packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. Meat Packaging must perform several functions. Meat Packaging must protect against contamination and deterioration, provide product visibility, and display label information. Meat Packaging is also serve a merchandising function and must be appealing to consumers. The basic purpose of packaging is to protect meat and meat products from undesirable impacts on quality including microbiological and physio-chemical alterations.

Fresh Meat Packaging is materials used to package fresh meat and seafood materials, which include modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum skin packaging, vacuum thermoformed packaging and other types.

Fresh Meat Packaging must maximize the shelf life and safety of fresh beef, pork, seafood and other food to protect the flavor and quality of the fresh meat while enhancing the consumer experience.

The technical barriers of Fresh Meat Packaging are relatively low, resulting in many vendors., however, top companies have high quality and usually take up most share. The key companies in Fresh Meat Packaging market are Sealed Air, Cascades, DuPont, Berry Global and Coveris, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA and Europe. North America is the largest Consumption area, occupied about 37.47% Consumption in 2017.

According to applications, Fresh Meat Packaging is used in Beef, Pork, Poultry and Seafood etc. In 2017, beef packaging occupied more than 44.19% of total amount.

According to types, Fresh Meat Packaging is split into MAP, VSP and VTP etc. MAP is the largest market with the share of 42.69% in 2017. however, VSP is expect to grow fast with a CAGR of 5.67% during 2017 to 2025.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Amcor

DuPont

Bemis

Berry Global

Winpak

Sealed Air

Coveris

Cascades

Kureha

Smurfit Kappa

Faerch Plast

Amerplast Fresh Meat Packaging Market by Types

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP)

Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP)

Others Fresh Meat Packaging Market by Applications

Beef

Pork

Poultry

Seafood