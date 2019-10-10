Global Friction Materials Market 2019- Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Size, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

Brake systems are essential to decelerate or control acceleration of vehicles or machiner. High demand for friction brakes from end-use industries such as automotive and railway is driving the growth of the friction materials market in the brakes application segment..

Friction Materials Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Akebono Brake Industry

Federal-Mogul Holdings

Fras-Le

Itt Inc.

Aisin Seiki

Nisshinbo Holdings

MIBA

Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF)

Valeo Friction Materials India Private Limited

Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology and many more. Friction Materials Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Friction Materials Market can be Split into:

Pads

Linings

Discs

Blocks. By Applications, the Friction Materials Market can be Split into:

Automotive

Railway

Construction

Aerospace & Marine