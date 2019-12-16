Global Froth Settling Units (FSU) Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2019-2025; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Froth Settling Units (FSU) Market 2019-2025

Global Froth Settling Units (FSU) Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Spartan Controls

Babcock & Wilcox

Controls Group

Cooper Technology

SRS Engineering Corporation

Froth Settling Units (FSU) are used to remove solids, asphaltenes and water from diluted bitumen after solvent is added to froth produced in Extraction. The FSUs commonly used in Paraffinic Froth Treatment are basically modified gravity separation vessels.

Froth Treatment is a gravity separation process by which fine solids and water are removed from bitumen froth produced in Extraction through the addition of a light hydrocarbon. In a Paraffinic Froth Treatment (PFT) process, a paraffinic solvent is added to precipitate asphaltenes, allowing for an almost complete removal of solids and water from the bitumen product.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Oil & Gas

Mining

Environmental

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Meduim & Small Volume FSU