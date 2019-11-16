Global Frozen Mushrooms Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Frozen mushroom is a kind of mushroom that was cooled and frozen rapidly, for the quick speed so it keep many nutrients of the fresh mushroom.

The key consumption markets locate at Europe and North America. The Europe and China takes the market share 46.18% in 2017, followed by US with 18.25%. Chinaâs consumption market has a quicker growing speed.

The international leading companies who prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bonduelle Fresh Europe

Okechamp

SCELTA

Drinkwaters Mushrooms Limited

Lutece Holdings

Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland

Costa Group

The Mushroom Company

Modern Mushroom Farms

Phillips Mushroom Farms

Monterey Mushrooms

Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech

Frozen Mushrooms Market by Types

Button Mushrooms

Shiitake Mushrooms

Oyster Mushrooms

Frozen Mushrooms Market by Applications

Household

Food Service