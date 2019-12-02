Global FRP Grating Market 2019 Business by Manufactures, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Report 2024

Global “FRP Grating Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of FRP Grating Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

FRP Grating Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13875548

FRP Grating Market Manufactures:

MEISER

Lionweld Kennedy

Fibrolux

Techno-Composites

Fiber Grage

Bedford

Liberty Pultrusions

Amico Seasafe

Strongwell

National Grating

Delta Composites LLC

Mcnichols

Daikure

AGC Matex

ChinaGrate

Jiangyin Runlin

iGRID

HIGOAL

Hebei Tingqi

Indiana Group

Kemrock

Locker Group

Ferro Grate

FRP Grating Market Types:

Molded FRP Grating

Pultruded FRP Grating FRP Grating Market Applications:

Stair Treads

Platforms

Covers

Others Scope of Reports:

For industry structure analysis, the FRP Grating industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.

Currently, North America occupied 29.21% of the sales value in 2015. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively have around 28.29% and 12.40% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 24.99% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Europe shared 23.15% of global total.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese FRP Grating industry is not only begin to transit to high-end FRP Grating products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for FRP Grating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1140 million US$ in 2024, from 900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.