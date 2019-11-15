Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global "FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market" report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

Jizhou Zhongyi

About FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market:

This report studies the FRP GRP GRE Pipe market. GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

In global market, Future Pipe Industries (FPI) is the global leader, which take a market share of 11%, followed by Amiantit and National Oilwell Varco (NOV). Top 3 players take a market share of 28%.

Looking to the future, the world FRP GRP GRE Pipe consumption market will reach to 3.4 billion USD in 2023, with the CARG of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023, the sales will reach to 84.2 million meters.

The global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market was valued at 2480 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3710 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

At the end FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Report Segment by Types:

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Report Segmented by Application:

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market 2019 outline

Up and Downstream industry examination

Economy impact highlights finding

Channels and hypothesis believable

Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market 2019 challenge by Players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Size

2.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Production by Manufacturers

3.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Production by Type

6.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue by Type

6.3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

