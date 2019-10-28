Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market 2019: Analysis by Latest Developments, Sharp Details, Technology Trends in Forthcoming by 2024

Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

Oil and Gas is the major industry for FRP pipes market for use in transmission network, flow lines, well-interventions, etc..

FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO

SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT

ZCL COMPOSITES

FUTURE PIPE INDUSTRIES

THE HOBAS

GRAPHITE INDIA

LIANYUNGANG ZHONGFU LIANZHONG COMPOSITES

ABU DHABI PIPE FACTORY

HENGRUN GROUP

ENDURO COMPOSITES and many more. FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market can be Split into:

Polyster

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber. By Applications, the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market can be Split into:

Oil And Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation