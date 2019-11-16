Global Fumed Silica Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Fumed Silica Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Fumed Silica Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Fumed silica (CAS number 112945-52-5), also known as pyrogenic silica, is white, synthetic, amorphous silicon dioxide (SiO2) in powder form, made by flame hydrolysis of silicon compounds.

Fumed silica is an ultra-fine, high-purity particle used as a reinforcing, thickening, abrasive, thixotropic, suspending or antiâcaking agent in a wide variety of products for the automotive, construction, microelectronics, and consumer products industries.

In consumption market, USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. Fumed silica has light density, which would increase the cost of transportation. So the main market players of fumed silica set up production plants in main consumption regions to save cost of transportation.

Fumed silica could be applied in many fields, such as silicone rubber applications, adhesives and sealants applications, polyester applications, paints and inks application and others. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more fumed silica. So, fumed silica has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality fumed silica through improving manufacturing process.

The major raw materials of fumed silica are tetrachlorosilane, hydrogen and oxygen, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of fumed silica, and then impact the price of fumed silica.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

