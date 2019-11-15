Global Functional Protein Market Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis 2020 – 2024

Functional Protein Market

Functional protein are those ingredients that induce biological effect when consumed by human or animals.

The report forecast global Functional Protein market to grow to reach 3013.2 Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

This report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Functional Protein market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Functional Protein according to the type, application by geography.

Key Companies

APC

Arla Foods

Fonterra Co-Operative

Friesland Campina

Glanbia

Kerry Group

Saputo Ingredients Functional Protein Market Segmentation Market by Application

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Market by Type

Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Concentrates (WPC)

Whey Protein Isolates (WPI)

Casein & Caseinates

Soy Protein

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]