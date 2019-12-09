 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Furfural Derivatives Market Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 9, 2019

Furfural Derivatives

Furfural Derivatives Market report 2019 to 2023 delivers the latest industry data and business future trends, letting you to recognize the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The Furfural Derivatives report lists the top competitors and delivers the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key aspects influencing the market. The Furfural Derivatives market has been segmented on the basis of manufacturing process, application, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of the manufacturing process, the Furfural Derivatives market was led by growth process as it is the widely adopted process by the manufacturer.

About Furfural Derivatives: Furfural is used to make other furan derivatives, such as furoic acid, via oxidation, and furan itself via palladium catalyzed vapor phase decarbonylation. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Furfural Derivatives Report by Material, Application, and Geography â Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the worldâs major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The Furfural Derivatives report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

  • Ashland
  • Avantium
  • BASF
  • DynaChem
  • Hongye Chemical
  • Corbion
  • Sinochem Qingdao
  • Penn A Kem
  • Nova Molecular
  • Mitsubishi Chemical … and more.

    Furfural Derivatives Market Regional Analysis:

    North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

    The end users/applications and product categories analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

  • Furoic Acid
  • Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA)
  • 2, 5 – Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA)
  • Tetrahydrofuran (THF)
  • Methyl Tetrahydrofuran (MeTHF)
  • Poly Tetrahydrofuran (Poly THF)

    On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Furfural Derivatives for each application, including-

  • Chemicals
  • Agriculture
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Paints and coatings
  • Resins

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Furfural Derivatives: – History Year: 2014-2018; Base Year: 2018; Estimated Year: 2019; Forecast Year 2019 to 2023.

    The main objectives of Furfural Derivatives report are to analyse and research the global Furfural Derivatives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Furfural Derivatives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years; To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and so on.

    Detailed TOC of Global Furfural Derivatives Market Research Report 2019-2023: Table of Contents

    Part I Furfural Derivatives Industry Overview

    Chapter One Furfural Derivatives Industry Overview

    1.1 Furfural Derivatives Definition

    1.2 Furfural Derivatives Classification Analysis

    1.3 Furfural Derivatives Application Analysis

    1.4 Furfural Derivatives Industry Chain Structure Analysis

    1.5 Furfural Derivatives Industry Development Overview

    1.6 Furfural Derivatives Global Market Comparison Analysis

    Chapter Two Furfural Derivatives Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

    2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

    2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis

    …..

    Part V Furfural Derivatives Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

    Chapter Fifteen Furfural Derivatives Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

    15.1 Furfural Derivatives Marketing Channels Status

    15.2 Furfural Derivatives Marketing Channels Characteristic

    15.3 Furfural Derivatives Marketing Channels Development Trend

    15.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy

    15.3 New Project Investment Proposals

    Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

    16.1 China Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

    16.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.4 Japan Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.5 Global Economic Environmental Analysis

    Chapter Seventeen Furfural Derivatives New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

    17.1 Furfural Derivatives Market Analysis

    17.2 Furfural Derivatives Project SWOT Analysis

    17.3 Furfural Derivatives New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

     

    Part VI Global Furfural Derivatives Industry Conclusions

    Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Furfural Derivatives Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

    18.1 2014-2019 Furfural Derivatives Production Overview

    18.2 2014-2019 Furfural Derivatives Production Market Share Analysis

    18.3 2014-2019 Furfural Derivatives Demand Overview

    18.4 2014-2019 Furfural Derivatives Supply Demand and Shortage

    18.5 2014-2019 Furfural Derivatives Import Export Consumption

    18.6 2014-2019 Furfural Derivatives Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

    Chapter Nineteen Global Furfural Derivatives Industry Development Trend

    19.1 2019-2023 Furfural Derivatives Production Overview

    19.2 2019-2023 Furfural Derivatives Production Market Share Analysis

    19.3 2019-2023 Furfural Derivatives Demand Overview

    19.4 2019-2023 Furfural Derivatives Supply Demand and Shortage

    19.5 2019-2023 Furfural Derivatives Import Export Consumption

    19.6 2019-2023 Furfural Derivatives Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

    ….

