Global Furfural Market 2019 -2025: Demand Status by Sales Volume, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Import, Export, and Forecast

The "Furfural Market"2019-2025 report offers analysis of classifications, applications, definitions, and industry chain structure.

Furfural is an aldehyde that is furan with the hydrogen at position 2 substituted by a formyl group. It has a role as a Maillard reaction product and a metabolite. It is a member of furans and an aldehyde.Furfural is an organic compound that is obtained from various agricultural byproducts such as corncobs, oat, wheat bran, and sawdust. Outside of China, demand for furfural is relatively small, with little change expected. In the United States, there has been some downturn in furfuryl alcohol use in castings because of the downturn in the oil and gas business. In Western Europe, demand for furfuryl alcohol is expected to increase only slightly in the near future.The global Furfural market is valued at 731 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1048.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Furfural market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Major Key Players of Furfural Market:

Hongye Chemical

Lenzing

Penn A Kem

Central Romana

Illovo Sugar

Zhongkang

Hebei Xingtai Chunlei

Silvateam

Shijiazhuang Guangxin Weiye

Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical

Zibo Huaao Chemical

Henan Huilong Chemical

Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical

Market Size Forecast: Global Furfural market segmented by overall size, by type/product category, by applications/end users, by regions/geography.

Key Data (Revenue): Market size, market share, growth rate, growth, product sales price, and opportunity.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend, forecast and analysis to 2023 by segments and geographical regions.

Segmentation analysis: Global fat burn supplements market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global Furfural Market Breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global Fat Burn Supplements Industry

Strategic analysis: This includes new product development and competitive landscape in the global Fat Burn Supplements

Furfural Alcohol

Solvent

Others

Purity 99%

Purity 98.5%

Others

