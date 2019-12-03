 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

Galactooligosaccharides(GOS)

Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is a chain of galactose (monosaccharide sugar) units that are produced by the enzymatic hydrolysis of lactose. GOSâs are
The global average price of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is in the decreasing trend, from 5778.52 USD/MT in 2011 to 5264.63 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) includes Liquid Form and Power Form. The proportion of Power Form in 2015 is about 65.72%.Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is widely used in Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and other field. The most proportion of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is Dietary Supplements about 63% in 2015.Europe region is the largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), with a production market share nearly 41% in 2015. Asia-Pacific is the second largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2015.Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2015. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. Market competition is concentrated. Friesland Campina, Yakult, Ingredion, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Friesland Campina

  • Yakult
  • Ingredion
  • Nissin-sugar
  • Kerry
  • New Francisco Biotechnology
  • Taiwan Fructose
  • Baolingbao
  • Quantum Hi-Tech

    Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market by Types

  • Liquid
  • Powder

    Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market by Applications

  • Food & Beverage
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Segment by Type

    2.3 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Consumption by Type

    2.4 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Segment by Application

    2.5 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Consumption by Application

    3 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) by Players

    3.1 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) by Regions

    4.1 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) by Regions

    4.2 Americas Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Distributors

    10.3 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Customer

    11 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Product Offered

    12.3 Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 135

    Browse Full Report Here: –

    https://www.absolutereports.com/global-galactooligosaccharides-gos-market-growth-2019-2024-13842471          

