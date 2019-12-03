Global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is a chain of galactose (monosaccharide sugar) units that are produced by the enzymatic hydrolysis of lactose. GOSâs are
The global average price of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is in the decreasing trend, from 5778.52 USD/MT in 2011 to 5264.63 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) includes Liquid Form and Power Form. The proportion of Power Form in 2015 is about 65.72%.Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is widely used in Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and other field. The most proportion of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is Dietary Supplements about 63% in 2015.Europe region is the largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), with a production market share nearly 41% in 2015. Asia-Pacific is the second largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2015.Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2015. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. Market competition is concentrated. Friesland Campina, Yakult, Ingredion, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Friesland Campina
Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market by Types
Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
