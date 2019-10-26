Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Market SWOT Analysis, New Business Opportunities, CAGR Status, Market Size Forecast to 2025

Global “Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Market” latest research report provides an in-depth analysis of classifications, applications and market chain structure. The Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor market.

Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor market report covers the top leading vendors in their recent global market. This market research report also lists other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor market during the forecast period.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Advicenne

AstraZeneca

Athena Drug Delivery Solutions

Biocodex

Elan Corporation

Eli Lilly & Company

H.LundBeck

GlaxoSmithKline

NovaDel Pharma

Novartis

OVATION Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

sanofi-aventis

VIVUS

About Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Market: Gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) is an important inhibitory neurotransmitter found in the central nervous system of mammals. The neurotransmitter reduces the activity of neurons to which it binds, thus is used to control anxiety or fear when neurons are overexcited. GABA receptors are protein molecules that respond to neurotransmitter GABA.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Psychiatric Disorders

Alzheimer’s Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Memory Impairment

Other Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Market by Types:

GABAA