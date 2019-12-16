Global Garbage Truck Bodies Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

About Garbage Truck Bodies:

Garbage truck or dustcart refers to a truck specially designed to collect municipal solid waste and haul the collected waste to a solid waste treatment facility such as a landfill. Other common names for this type of truck include trash truck in the United States, and rubbish truck, junk truck, dumpster, bin wagon, dustbin lorry, bin lorry or bin van elsewhere. Technical names include waste collection vehicle and refuse collection vehicle. These trucks are a common sight in most urban areas.Major manufacturers of garbage trucks include Mack and Autocar Trucks. Major manufacturers of garbage truck bodies (not the truck itself) include McNeilus, and Heil, Kirchhoff Group, New Way.

Top Key Players of Garbage Truck Bodies Market:

Heil Co

Kirchhoff Group

McNeilus

New Way

Labrie

EZ Pack

Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing

Inc

Haul-All Equipment

Curbtender

Pak-Mor

Fujian Longma sanitation

Cheng Li

ZOOMLION

Major Types covered in the Garbage Truck Bodies Market report are:

Front Loaders

Rear Loaders

Major Applications covered in the Garbage Truck Bodies Market report are:

Urban Garbage Treatment

Building and Mining industry

Others Scope of Garbage Truck Bodies Market:

With growing automation in various industrial verticals and advancements in technology, garbage trucks no longer lag behind in terms of technology. Considering that garbage collection vehicles are a noteworthy investment, the need for inculcation of high-end features among end-users is surging. Attributed to this, manufacturers are increasingly discovering new ways for extending the life as well as imbibe additional features such as real time monitoring, addition of various novel equipment for collection of waste from streets, and segregation of waste. Moreover, dynamics such as growing awareness for proper waste disposal facilities are expected to propel the demand, especially in emerging economies such as India, ASEAN countries, and those in other parts of Asia.

Increasing adoption of garbage collection trucks to be witnessed in North America in the coming years

Burgeoning industrialization in urban regions ominously contributes to substantial amounts of waste generated by various sectors. For instance, large industrial base in North America is leading to increasing rate of waste generation in the country. Several manufacturing industries such as automotive, chemical, food and beverage, construction, and others generate huge amounts of liquid and solid waste. According to a recent estimate, approximately 7.6 billion tons of industrial solid waste is generated and disposed of in American industrial facilities.

After evaluating the sternness of the problems arising due to untreated disposal of solid waste and effluents, state governments and EPA (The United States Environmental Protection Agency) have issued a voluntary instruction for industrial waste management. Garbage trucks constitute an important part of industrial waste management systems. Furthermore, technological advancements in the development of garbage collection bodies so as to advance their operating efficiency is a core factor responsible for their increasing adoption for industrial purposes, which is a core facet fueling the demand for garbage collection trucks during the forecast period.The worldwide market for Garbage Truck Bodies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 2945.5 million US$ in 2024, from 2515.6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.