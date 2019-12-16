 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Garbage Truck Bodies Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Garbage Truck Bodies

GlobalGarbage Truck Bodies Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Garbage Truck Bodies market size.

About Garbage Truck Bodies:

Garbage truck or dustcart refers to a truck specially designed to collect municipal solid waste and haul the collected waste to a solid waste treatment facility such as a landfill. Other common names for this type of truck include trash truck in the United States, and rubbish truck, junk truck, dumpster, bin wagon, dustbin lorry, bin lorry or bin van elsewhere. Technical names include waste collection vehicle and refuse collection vehicle. These trucks are a common sight in most urban areas.Major manufacturers of garbage trucks include Mack and Autocar Trucks. Major manufacturers of garbage truck bodies (not the truck itself) include McNeilus, and Heil, Kirchhoff Group, New Way.

Top Key Players of Garbage Truck Bodies Market:

  • Heil Co
  • Kirchhoff Group
  • McNeilus
  • New Way
  • Labrie
  • EZ Pack
  • Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing
  • Inc
  • Haul-All Equipment
  • Curbtender
  • Pak-Mor
  • Fujian Longma sanitation
  • Cheng Li
  • ZOOMLION
  • Cnhtc

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14357115     

    Major Types covered in the Garbage Truck Bodies Market report are:

  • Front Loaders
  • Rear Loaders
  • Side Loaders

    Major Applications covered in the Garbage Truck Bodies Market report are:

  • Urban Garbage Treatment
  • Building and Mining industry
  • Others

    Scope of Garbage Truck Bodies Market:

  • With growing automation in various industrial verticals and advancements in technology, garbage trucks no longer lag behind in terms of technology. Considering that garbage collection vehicles are a noteworthy investment, the need for inculcation of high-end features among end-users is surging. Attributed to this, manufacturers are increasingly discovering new ways for extending the life as well as imbibe additional features such as real time monitoring, addition of various novel equipment for collection of waste from streets, and segregation of waste. Moreover, dynamics such as growing awareness for proper waste disposal facilities are expected to propel the demand, especially in emerging economies such as India, ASEAN countries, and those in other parts of Asia.
  • Increasing adoption of garbage collection trucks to be witnessed in North America in the coming years
  • Burgeoning industrialization in urban regions ominously contributes to substantial amounts of waste generated by various sectors. For instance, large industrial base in North America is leading to increasing rate of waste generation in the country. Several manufacturing industries such as automotive, chemical, food and beverage, construction, and others generate huge amounts of liquid and solid waste. According to a recent estimate, approximately 7.6 billion tons of industrial solid waste is generated and disposed of in American industrial facilities.
  • After evaluating the sternness of the problems arising due to untreated disposal of solid waste and effluents, state governments and EPA (The United States Environmental Protection Agency) have issued a voluntary instruction for industrial waste management. Garbage trucks constitute an important part of industrial waste management systems. Furthermore, technological advancements in the development of garbage collection bodies so as to advance their operating efficiency is a core factor responsible for their increasing adoption for industrial purposes, which is a core facet fueling the demand for garbage collection trucks during the forecast period.The worldwide market for Garbage Truck Bodies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 2945.5 million US$ in 2024, from 2515.6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.
  • This report focuses on the Garbage Truck Bodies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14357115    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Garbage Truck Bodies product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Garbage Truck Bodies, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Garbage Truck Bodies in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Garbage Truck Bodies competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Garbage Truck Bodies breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Garbage Truck Bodies market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Garbage Truck Bodies sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Garbage Truck Bodies Market Report pages: 116

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14357115  

    1 Garbage Truck Bodies Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Garbage Truck Bodies by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Garbage Truck Bodies Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Garbage Truck Bodies Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Garbage Truck Bodies Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Garbage Truck Bodies Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Garbage Truck Bodies Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Garbage Truck Bodies Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Garbage Truck Bodies Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Garbage Truck Bodies Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Palletizing Robots Market: Global Industry Research, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019â2024

    Global Sodium Chloride Injections Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast 2019-2025

    Electric Valve Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

    Shoe Packaging Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

    Transportation Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Industry Size 2019-2025 Covers Price, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Details by Regions, Types, and Applications

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.