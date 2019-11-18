Global Gas Meter Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Gas Meter Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Gas Meter Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
A gas meter is a specialized flow meter, used to measure the volume of fuel gases such as natural gas and propane. Gas meters are used at residential, commercial, and industrial buildings that consume fuel gas supplied by a gas utility. Gases are more difficult to measure than liquids, as measured volumes are highly affected by temperature and pressure. Gas meters measure a defined volume, regardless of the pressurized quantity or quality of the gas flowing through the meter. Temperature, pressure and heating value compensation must be made to measure actual amount and value of gas moving through a meter.
For industry structure analysis, the Gas Meter industry is concentrated in United States. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 93 % of the revenue market. Regionally, the South is the biggest Sales value area of valves, also the leader in United States Gas Meter industry.
The South occupied 37.65% of the Sales market in 2017. It is followed by West and Midwest, which respectively account for around 23.46% and 21.28% of the United States total industry. Northeast has a smaller amount of Sales with 17.61% of the market.
Gas Meters are used in Residential, Commercial and Industrial filled. The main application is residential, which accounts for about 90% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2023.
For forecast, the United States Gas Meter revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~4%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Gas Meter.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Gas Meter Market by Types
Gas Meter Market by Applications
