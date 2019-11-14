Global Gas Turbine Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Manufactures, Services and 2024 Forecast

Global “Gas Turbine Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Gas Turbine in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Gas Turbine Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

General Electric

Siemens

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Wood Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solar Turbines

Ansaldo Energia

MTU Aero Engines

Sulzer

MAN Diesel & Turbo

MJB International

Proenergy Services

The report provides a basic overview of the Gas Turbine industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Gas Turbine Market Types:

Heavy Duty Services

Aero-Derivative Services Gas Turbine Market Applications:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Others

Heavy Duty Services

Aero-Derivative Services Gas Turbine Market Applications:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

The classification of gas turbine services includes heavy duty services and aero-derivative services, and the proportion of heavy duty services is about 79% in 2016, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Gas turbine services are for power generation, oil & gas and other field. The most proportion of gas turbine services is for power generation, and the revenue in 2016 is about 7.61 billion USD.

Middle East region enjoys largest revenue market share in the world, with a revenue market share nearly 32% in 2016. Following Middle East, North America is the second largest place with the revenue market share of 30%.

Market competition is intense. General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Wood Group, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Gas Turbine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 19300 million US$ in 2024, from 15700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.