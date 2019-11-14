 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Gas Turbine Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Manufactures, Services and 2024 Forecast

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Gas Turbine

Global “Gas Turbine Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Gas Turbine in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Gas Turbine Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • General Electric
  • Siemens
  • Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
  • Wood Group
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries
  • Solar Turbines
  • Ansaldo Energia
  • MTU Aero Engines
  • Sulzer
  • MAN Diesel & Turbo
  • MJB International
  • Proenergy Services

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Gas Turbine industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Gas Turbine Market Types:

  • Heavy Duty Services
  • Aero-Derivative Services

    Gas Turbine Market Applications:

  • Power Generation
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification of gas turbine services includes heavy duty services and aero-derivative services, and the proportion of heavy duty services is about 79% in 2016, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.
  • Gas turbine services are for power generation, oil & gas and other field. The most proportion of gas turbine services is for power generation, and the revenue in 2016 is about 7.61 billion USD.
  • Middle East region enjoys largest revenue market share in the world, with a revenue market share nearly 32% in 2016. Following Middle East, North America is the second largest place with the revenue market share of 30%.
  • Market competition is intense. General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Wood Group, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Gas Turbine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 19300 million US$ in 2024, from 15700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Gas Turbine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.