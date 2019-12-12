Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Gasoline direct injection (GDI), also known as petrol direct injection, direct petrol injection, spark-ignited direct injection (SIDI) and fuel-stratified injection (FSI), is a variant of fuel injection employed in modern two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines. The gasoline is highly pressurized, and injected via a common rail fuel line directly into the combustion chamber of each cylinder, as opposed to conventional multipoint fuel injection that injects fuel into the intake tract or cylinder port. Directly injecting fuel into the combustion chamber requires high-pressure injection, whereas low pressure is used injecting into the intake tract or cylinder port.

The development of gasoline direct Injection (GDI) system is largely related to the automotive industry and other industries. The industry is expected to be quickly growing in the next several years.

Due to the stricter emission policies, High Press Common Rail Injection System is the more and more popular due to the sufficient burning. The consumption market share of PassengerÂ Vehicle is about 64.78% in 2016 and the figure is expected to be higher in the next several years.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Continental

MagnetiÂ Marelli

Hitachi

Keihin

Stanadyne Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by Types

Four-cylinder GDI

Six-cylinder GDI

Others Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by Applications

Passenger Vehicle