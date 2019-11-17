Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global “Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics Market Are:

AstraZeneca

Eisai

GSK

Takeda

Johnson & Johnson

About Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics Market:

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as acid reflux, is a long-term condition where stomach contents come back up into the esophagus resulting in either symptoms or complications.

Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs prescribed for the treatment of acid reflux disorders is majorly attributable for the downfall of this market.

Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs prescribed for the treatment of acid reflux disorders is majorly attributable for the downfall of this market.

This report focuses on the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China. In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Antacids

Pro-kinetic agents

H2 Receptor Blockers

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Therapeutics Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Heartburn

Acid reflux disorders