Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Analysis Leading Manufacturers & Regions, Industry Size, Application & Types Forecast to 2025

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

AbbVie

About Gastrointestinal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market: Gastrointestinal disorders are related to digestive system and generally affect the colon, small & large intestine and rectum. The disorders include constipation, peptic ulcer diseases and irritable bowel syndrome. The major reason and cause of GI disorders are stress, intake of medicines such as iron pills and anti-depressants and unhealthy eating habits. Symptoms of the gastrointestinal infections include pain, bloating, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. The major drugs that dominate the gastrointestinal diagnostics and therapeutics market are aciphex, afinitor, akynzeo, dificid and Prilosec.The global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics and Diagnostics market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Gastrointestinal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market by Applications:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies Gastrointestinal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market by Types:

Diagnostics