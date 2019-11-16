Global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Manufactures, Services and 2024 Forecast

Manufacturers in Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Repot:

ABB

Siemens

Rongxin

Sieyuan Electric

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

S&C Electric

GE

AMSC

Ingeteam

Beijing In-power Electric Co.

Ltd

Comsys AB

STATCOM or Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM is also called Static Var Generator, SVG) is a shunt device, which uses force-commutated power electronics (i.e. GTO, IGBT) to control power flow and improve transient stability on electrical power networks. It is also a member of the so-called Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices. The STATCOM basically performs the same function as the static var compensators but with some advantages. According to Component, SVG can be divided into GTO type, IGBT type, IGCT type, SCR type, GTR type, MOSFET type. FACTS-based power conversion equipment generally used full-controlled devices, mainly choose GTO, modified GTO (IGBT, MTO, ETO) and (HV) IGBT and other devices.This report focuses IGBT based STATCOM.

Low Voltage STATCOM

High Voltage STATCOM Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market Applications:

Renewable Energy

Electric Utilities

Industrial & Manufacturing

What are the key factors driving the global Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM?

Who are the key manufacturers in Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market? Scope of Report:

Europe is the largest production of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM, with a production revenue market share nearly 44.55% in 2017.

The second place is China; following Europe with the production revenue market share over 18.12% in 2017. The Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM price of Chinese producers is generally low.

North America is another important production market of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM.

The worldwide market for Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 740 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.