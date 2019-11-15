Global Gel Coats and Pigments Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Manufactures, Services and 2024 Forecast

Global Gel Coats and Pigments Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Gel Coats and Pigments Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Gel Coats and Pigments industry.

Geographically, Gel Coats and Pigments Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Gel Coats and Pigments including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Gel Coats and Pigments Market Repot:

Ashland Performance Materials

BUFA GumbH

HK Research Corporation

Polynt – Reichhold

Scott Bader

AOC

Nuplex Industries

Aliancys

Interplastic

Mader

Tomatec

Aromax Technology

Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals

Tianma Group

Changzhou Heyu Chemical

Zhejiang Leader Composite

About Gel Coats and Pigments: Gel coats and pigment are specialized polyester or vinyl ester resin formulations that are formulated as an in-mold coating to provide appealing cosmetics and protect the underlying laminate. Gel coat is typically sprayed in a mold and the structural laminate, or cast polymer matrix, applied behind the gel coat surface in either open molding or closed molding processes. Gel Coats and Pigments Industry report begins with a basic Gel Coats and Pigments market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Gel Coats and Pigments Market Types:

Polyester Type

Epoxy Type

Vinyl Ester Type

Other Type Gel Coats and Pigments Market Applications:

Marine

Wind Energys

Transportation

Construction

What are the key factors driving the global Gel Coats and Pigments?

Who are the key manufacturers in Gel Coats and Pigments space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Gel Coats and Pigments?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Gel Coats and Pigments market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Gel Coats and Pigments opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Gel Coats and Pigments market?

Scope of Report:

China is an important market, and there are dozens of producers located in China, like Aromax Technolog, Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals, Tianma Group, Changzhou Heyu Chemical and Zhenjiang Leader Composite etc.

Polyester resin gelcoat occupies for the biggest market share as it is widely used in marine, wind energy, construction and transportation industries. Vinyl ester resin gelcoat is the second largest segment, due the growing marine industry in North America, Korea, Japan and China; the epoxy resin gelcoat develops fast, driven by the demand from budding wind energy and transportation industries in Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, and Middle East.

The worldwide market for Gel Coats and Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 900 million US$ in 2024, from 670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.