Global Gel Socks Market 2019 Professional Survey Report Trends, Growth Rate, Statistics, Segment and Forecasts To 2023

The Gel Socks market is predicted to develop CAGR at 5% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The growing prevalence of diabetes is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of gel socks market. Diabetes often hampers the physical movement of the patients as it results in painful feet Diabetic gel socks have a shock-absorbing gel to provide overall protection to feet against pressure, friction, and pinching. Also, these socks prevent foot ulcerations. Most diabetic patients succumb to a wide range of diseases, inducing osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. The increasing number of geriatric populations, coupled with the rising prevalence of arthritis has necessitated the adoption of gel socks. Ouranalysts have predicted that the gel socks market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Gel Socks :

Bath Accessories Co. Inc.

Donnamax Inc.

Earth Therapeutics Direct

PolyGel LLC