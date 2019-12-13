Global Gelatin Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

About Gelatin:

Gelatin is a natural protein that is derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which exists in the skin and bones of animals. The most common types of gelatin are manufactured from porcine skin, bovine bone and bovine hide. Gelatin has unique characteristics that make it especially useful as a gelling agent, binder, emulsifier, or thickener. In the National Formulary gelatin is defined as the product obtained from the acid, alkaline, or enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen, the chief protein component of the of the skin, bones, and connective tissue of animals, including fish and poultry.

Skin gelatin

Bone gelatin

Halal gelatin Gelatin Market Applications:

Application Field

Pharmaceutical

Edible

Industrial

Food industry was the largest application segment for the gelatin market accounting for 50.5% of global demand in 2014. This is largely due to the increase in demand for healthy, low fat and high protein food among people. Gelatin used sport drinks are preferred over conventional sports drinks as they provide proteins as well in addition to carbohydrates & electrolytes. Its excellent solubility, neutral taste and odor make it easy to integrate in drinks. It is also use in dietary supplements, genetically modified and processed foods such as cereals, soups, and beverages due to their rich protein content. The other key applications of gelatin included in the study are pharmaceuticals, photography and cosmetics among others.

The worldwide market for Gelatin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 3640 million US$ in 2024, from 3090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.