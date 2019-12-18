Global Geomembranes Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Global Geomembranes Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Geomembranes are protective films that function as a barrier in outdoor, man-made containment areas. Geomembranes are applied over soil to keep water and other liquids from penetrating into and out of the soil surrounding the containment area. Typical geomembrane applications include waste water storage, agricultural and decorative ponds, recreational lakes, canal linings, and tunnel membranes, landfill sites, waterproofing of artificial waterways, pool and pond liners. The predominant plastics used as geomembranes are polyolefins and PVC. The most important performance requirement for geomembranes is the retention of mechanical properties for extremely long periods of time.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumption region, which accounts for about 35%, followed by North America and Europe. The global leading players in this market are GSE Holding, Agru and Solmax, with a combined market share of 22%. International player takes the high end market, while local leading players compete with low price.The geomembrane is widely used in waterproofing projects in landfills, water water management, mining, and other many other applications. With the increasing awareness of geomembrane products in emerging economies, this market is expected to have a good growth in the coming few years.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the construction of infrastructural facilities investment plan of each country, Africa, India and some emerging markets still have great potential for growth in the future. Due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment entering the field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GSE Holding

AGRU

Solmax

JUTA

Firestone

Carlisle

Sotrafa

Yaohua Geotextile

Officine Maccaferri

HongXiang New Geo-Material

Laiwu Zhongxing Geotextile

Jinba

Huikwang

PLASTIKA KRITIS

Seaman

Naue

Yizheng Shengli

Huadun Snowflake

Dupont

Sinotech

Shanghai Yingfan

EPI

Shandong Haoyang

Garden City Geotech

Layfield

Shandong Longxing Geomembranes Market by Types

Waste Management

Water Management

Mining

Tunnel & Civil Construction Geomembranes Market by Applications

HDPE

LLDPE

PVC

FPP