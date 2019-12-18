 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Geomembranes Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Geomembranes

Global Geomembranes Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Geomembranes Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Geomembranes are protective films that function as a barrier in outdoor, man-made containment areas. Geomembranes are applied over soil to keep water and other liquids from penetrating into and out of the soil surrounding the containment area. Typical geomembrane applications include waste water storage, agricultural and decorative ponds, recreational lakes, canal linings, and tunnel membranes, landfill sites, waterproofing of artificial waterways, pool and pond liners. The predominant plastics used as geomembranes are polyolefins and PVC. The most important performance requirement for geomembranes is the retention of mechanical properties for extremely long periods of time.
Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumption region, which accounts for about 35%, followed by North America and Europe. The global leading players in this market are GSE Holding, Agru and Solmax, with a combined market share of 22%. International player takes the high end market, while local leading players compete with low price.The geomembrane is widely used in waterproofing projects in landfills, water water management, mining, and other many other applications. With the increasing awareness of geomembrane products in emerging economies, this market is expected to have a good growth in the coming few years.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the construction of infrastructural facilities investment plan of each country, Africa, India and some emerging markets still have great potential for growth in the future. Due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment entering the field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GSE Holding

  • AGRU
  • Solmax
  • JUTA
  • Firestone
  • Carlisle
  • Sotrafa
  • Yaohua Geotextile
  • Officine Maccaferri
  • HongXiang New Geo-Material
  • Laiwu Zhongxing Geotextile
  • Jinba
  • Huikwang
  • PLASTIKA KRITIS
  • Seaman
  • Naue
  • Yizheng Shengli
  • Huadun Snowflake
  • Dupont
  • Sinotech
  • Shanghai Yingfan
  • EPI
  • Shandong Haoyang
  • Garden City Geotech
  • Layfield
  • Shandong Longxing

    Geomembranes Market by Types

  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Mining
  • Tunnel & Civil Construction

    Geomembranes Market by Applications

  • HDPE
  • LLDPE
  • PVC
  • FPP
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Geomembranes Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Geomembranes Segment by Type

    2.3 Geomembranes Consumption by Type

    2.4 Geomembranes Segment by Application

    2.5 Geomembranes Consumption by Application

    3 Global Geomembranes by Players

    3.1 Global Geomembranes Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Geomembranes Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Geomembranes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Geomembranes by Regions

    4.1 Geomembranes by Regions

    4.2 Americas Geomembranes Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Geomembranes Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Geomembranes Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Geomembranes Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Geomembranes Distributors

    10.3 Geomembranes Customer

    And Many More……………

    No. of pages: 178

