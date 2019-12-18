 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Geosynthetics Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Geosynthetics

Geosynthetics Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Geosynthetics is the term coined to describe a class of synthetic materials that has been developed for geotechnical applications. They are widely used in construction, containment, drainage systems, soil reinforcement and erosion, and transportation

Koninklijke TenCate NV.

  • E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.
  • GSE Environmental Inc.
  • HUESKER Synthetic GmbH
  • Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd.
  • Tensar International Corporation
  • Polyfabrics Australasia Pty Ltd.
  • NAUE Gmbh & Co. KG.
  • Global Synthetics Pty Ltd.
  • Enviro Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd.

    Geosynthetics Market by Types

  • Geotextiles
  • Geomembranes
  • Geogrids

    Geosynthetics Market by Applications

  • Construction
  • Transportation
  • Containment&Waste Water

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Geosynthetics Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Geosynthetics Segment by Type

    2.3 Geosynthetics Consumption by Type

    2.4 Geosynthetics Segment by Application

    2.5 Geosynthetics Consumption by Application

    3 Global Geosynthetics by Players

    3.1 Global Geosynthetics Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Geosynthetics Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Geosynthetics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Geosynthetics by Regions

    4.1 Geosynthetics by Regions

    4.2 Americas Geosynthetics Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Geosynthetics Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Geosynthetics Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Geosynthetics Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Geosynthetics Distributors

    10.3 Geosynthetics Customer

    11 Global Geosynthetics Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Geosynthetics Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Geosynthetics Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Geosynthetics Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Geosynthetics Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Geosynthetics Product Offered

    12.3 Geosynthetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 132

