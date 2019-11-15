Global GERD and NERD Treatment Market 2019-2025: Sales Volume by Market Size, Price, Operating Cost, Operating Profits, Revenue, and Profit Margin of Market

Global “GERD & NERD Treatment Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the GERD & NERD Treatment market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various GERD & NERD Treatment industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Over the last two hundred years, acid reflux has been a common lifestyle problem and also experienced a few setbacks in the U.S. Though, the ultimate goal of the gastroesophageal reflux treatment has always remained the same, which is to suppress the symptoms of the GERD patient. GERD affects up to 40% of the U.S. population in their lifetime and is a part of an increasingly significant public health burden. The major driving factors for growth of the market are increasing cases of smoking, rising cases of reflux disorder during pregnancy, changing lifestyle, and irregular dietary habits. Moreover, increasing incidence of acid reflux disorder (heartburn), growing geriatric population are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In 2018, the global GERD & NERD Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers

Others GERD & NERD Treatment Market by Types:

Antacids (Acid Neutralizers)

Proton Pump Inhibitors