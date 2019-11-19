Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “GF and GFRP Composites Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the GF and GFRP Composites in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. GF and GFRP Composites Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nippon Electric Glass

Nittobo

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex The report provides a basic overview of the GF and GFRP Composites industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. GF and GFRP Composites Market Types:

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers GF and GFRP Composites Market Applications:

Transport

Electro & Electronics

Construction

Sport & Leisure

Finally, the GF and GFRP Composites market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the GF and GFRP Composites market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

The production of glass fibers increases from 6022 K MT in 2012 to 6982K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 3.69 %. In the world wide, China, North America and Europe are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world. Jushi Group and Owens Corning Corporation are the global leading manufacturers of glass fibers. The production of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic increases from 10204 K MT in 2012 to 12027K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 4.38 %. In the world wide, China, North America and Europe are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world.

The global glass fibers production will increase to 9128K MT in 2022, the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic production will increase to 16124K MT in 2022 it is estimated that the global glass fibers and Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic increases demand will develop with an average growth rate of about 4.79% and 4.99%, in the coming five years.

We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly rising curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for GF and GFRP Composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 8530 million US$ in 2024, from 7150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the GF and GFRP Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.