Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

GF and GFRP Composites

Global “GF and GFRP Composites Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the GF and GFRP Composites in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. GF and GFRP Composites Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Owens Corning
  • Jushi Group
  • PPG Industries
  • CPIC
  • Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
  • Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
  • Binani-3B
  • Johns Mansville
  • Nippon Electric Glass
  • Nittobo
  • Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

    The report provides a basic overview of the GF and GFRP Composites industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    GF and GFRP Composites Market Types:

  • General-Purpose Glass Fibers
  • Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

    GF and GFRP Composites Market Applications:

  • Transport
  • Electro & Electronics
  • Construction
  • Sport & Leisure
  • Others

    Finally, the GF and GFRP Composites market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the GF and GFRP Composites market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The production of glass fibers increases from 6022 K MT in 2012 to 6982K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 3.69 %. In the world wide, China, North America and Europe are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world. Jushi Group and Owens Corning Corporation are the global leading manufacturers of glass fibers. The production of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic increases from 10204 K MT in 2012 to 12027K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 4.38 %. In the world wide, China, North America and Europe are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world.
  • The global glass fibers production will increase to 9128K MT in 2022, the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic production will increase to 16124K MT in 2022 it is estimated that the global glass fibers and Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic increases demand will develop with an average growth rate of about 4.79% and 4.99%, in the coming five years.
  • We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly rising curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for GF and GFRP Composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 8530 million US$ in 2024, from 7150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the GF and GFRP Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • No.of Pages: 116

    1 GF and GFRP Composites Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of GF and GFRP Composites by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 GF and GFRP Composites Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 GF and GFRP Composites Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 GF and GFRP Composites Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 GF and GFRP Composites Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

