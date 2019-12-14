Global Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market size.

About Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors:

Giant magnetoresistance (GMR) is primarily a quantum mechanical magnetoresistance effect, which is detected in the multilayers composed of alternating non-magnetic as well as ferromagnetic conductive layers. Giant magnetoresistive sensors are employed for speed, position and angle sensing. Major application area of giant magnetoresistive sensor includes automotive, industry, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense among others.

Top Key Players of Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market:

Infineon Technologies AG

Allegro MicroSystems

Hitachi Metals

NVE

Yamaha

Robert Bosch GmbH

Major Types covered in the Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market report are:

Standard Multilayer

High Temperature Multilayer

Low Hysteresis High Temperature Multilayer

Spin Valve

Other Major Applications covered in the Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market report are:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Biological

Others Scope of Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market:

In 2018, Asia Pacific is leading the market for giant magnetoresistive sensor in terms of revenue, followed by North America and Europe globally. China is leading the market owing to its technological advancement in the field of magnetoresistive sensors, followed by Japan, India and South Korea among others. The U.S. is dominating the market for giant magnetoresistive, followed by Canada and Mexico. Germany, the U.K., Italy and France are holding prominent positions in the giant magnetoresistive sensor market across Europe. Brazil and Argentina among others are dominating the market for giant magnetoresistive sensor across rest of world.

The worldwide market for Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% over the next five years, will reach 189 million US$ in 2024, from 125.7 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.