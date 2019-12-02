 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Gift Packaging Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Gift Packaging

Global “Gift Packaging Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Gift Packaging market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Gift Packaging Market Are:

  • IG Design Group
  • Card Factory
  • Mondi Group
  • Hallmark Cards
  • Schurman Retail Group
  • POL-MAK Printing
  • Karl Knauer
  • Fiorini International
  • DS Smith
  • Xiamen Yama Ribbon & Bows

  • About Gift Packaging Market:

  • Gift packaging refers to the act of enclosing a gift in a certain kind of material, in order to enhance its aesthetic value. Gift packaging is often held by a ribbon-like structure and is topped with a decorative embellishment, such as a bow. Gift packaging, with attractive look and appeal, has been identified to have a positive influence on the recipient.
  • The global gift packaging market remains a fragmented landscape. Leading players in the gift packaging market space are expanding their reach across densely populated emerging economies, to benefit from the booming retail sector.
  • The global Gift Packaging market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Gift Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gift Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Gift Packaging:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Gift Packaging in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Gift Packaging Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

  • Primary Gift Packaging
  • Secondary Gift Packaging

  • Gift Packaging Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

  • Personal
  • Commercial

  • The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

    • What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Gift Packaging?
    • Who are the global key manufacturers of Gift Packaging Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
    • What are the types and applications of Gift Packaging What being the market share of each type and application?
    • What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Gift Packaging What being the manufacturing process of Gift Packaging?
    • What will the Gift Packaging market size and the growth rate be in 2025?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Gift Packaging industry?

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Gift Packaging Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Gift Packaging Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Gift Packaging Market Size

    2.2 Gift Packaging Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Gift Packaging Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Gift Packaging Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Gift Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Gift Packaging Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Gift Packaging Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Gift Packaging Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Gift Packaging Production by Type

    6.2 Global Gift Packaging Revenue by Type

    6.3 Gift Packaging Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Gift Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

