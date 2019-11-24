Global Ginseng Extract Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Ginseng is a plant characterized by a fleshy root and a single stalk with green oval-shaped leaves. It is a perennial plant that can live more than a century. Ginseng is typically derived from the root of this plant. As an herbal supplement, the extract has long been prized for its reputation of having anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and antioxidant properties. It is also used in the homeopathic treatment of conditions, including depression, stress, low libido, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Ginseng Extract industry is generally at the beginning level, the Europe enterprises are mainly concentrated in Germany, UK and Italy. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more raw materials resources advantages, such as China and South Korea, is the leading producer of ginseng, at the same time, the two regions companies pay more and more attention to the market of ginseng extract finished product in Europe.

Ginseng Extract industry is relatively high concentration industry. The illustrious manufacturers IN Europe are Boots, Orkla Health, Pharmaton, Allcura Naturheilmittel GmbH, Ginsana and so on.

Ginseng Extract industry is including many product series, such as ginseng, ginseng health products, ginseng tea, ginseng cosmetics and so on, with the development of science and technology, ginseng application in cosmetics will be more and more widely.

Boots

Orkla Health

Pharmaton

Allcura Naturheilmittel GmbH

Ginsana

NATURE ESSENTIAL

OxfordÂ Vitality

Ortis

Vitastore

Elemis

Molinari

Erborian Ginseng Extract Market by Types

Cappsule

Tablet

Powder

Other Ginseng Extract Market by Applications

Pharma & Healthcare

Cosmetic & Skin Care

Food & Feed Additives