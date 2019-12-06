 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Glass Fiber Complex Materials Market 2020: Key Manufacturers, Industry Share, Size, Growth Factors, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 6, 2019

Global “Glass Fiber Complex Materials Market 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Glass Fiber Complex Materials market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Glass Fiber Complex Materials industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

Global Glass Fiber Complex Materials Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 118 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Report:

  • The global Glass Fiber Complex Materials market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Glass Fiber Complex Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Fiber Complex Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
  • Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Glass Fiber Complex Materials in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
  • For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Glass Fiber Complex Materials manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

  • The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

  • Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
  • Owens Corning
  • PPG
  • Lanxess
  • Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
  • Asahi Glass
  • Chomarat Group
  • Johns Manville
  • Jushi Group
  • Nippon Sheet Glass
  • Nitto Boseki
  • Saertex Group
  • Taishan Fiberglass
  • Chongqing Polycomp
  • Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

    Glass Fiber Complex Materials Market Segment by Type

  • Thermoset Composites
  • Thermoplastic Composites

  • Glass Fiber Complex Materials Market Segment by Application

  • Transportation
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Wind Energy
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Construction & Infrastructure
  • Marine
  • Others

  • Glass Fiber Complex Materials Market Segment by Regions

    • North America
    • Europe
    • China
    • Japan
    • Southeast Asia
    • India

    Global Glass Fiber Complex Materials Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Glass Fiber Complex Materials market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

    With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Glass Fiber Complex Materials market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Some Points from TOC:

    Executive Summary
    1 Industry Overview of Glass Fiber Complex Materials
    2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
    3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Glass Fiber Complex Materials
    4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
    5 Glass Fiber Complex Materials Regional Market Analysis
    6 Glass Fiber Complex Materials Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
    7 Glass Fiber Complex Materials Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
    8 Glass Fiber Complex Materials Major Manufacturers Analysis
    9 Development Trend of Analysis of Glass Fiber Complex Materials Market
    10.1 Marketing Channel
    11 Market Dynamics
    12 Conclusion
    Continued……

