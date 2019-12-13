Global Glass Fiber Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Glass Fiber Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Glass Fiber Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

The global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017.

The global consumption of Glass Fiber increases from 6246.5 K MT in 2013 to 7277.9 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of about 3.89%. In 2017, the global Glass Fiber consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 30.83% of global consumption of Glass Fiber.

Glass Fiber downstream is wide and recently Glass Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power and others. Globally, the Glass Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction and Transportation. They accounts for nearly 61.97% of total downstream consumption of Glass Fiber in global. Glass Fiber can be mainly divided into General-Purpose Glass Fibers and Special-Purpose Glass Fibers which General-Purpose Glass Fibers captures about 89.07% of Glass Fiber market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America, Europe, Japan and China are the major leaders in the international market of Glass Fiber.

