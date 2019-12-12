 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Glass Fiber Prepreg

GlobalGlass Fiber Prepreg Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Glass Fiber Prepreg Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Glass Fiber Prepreg Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Glass Fiber Prepreg globally.

About Glass Fiber Prepreg:

The Fiber Prepreg is a kind of reinforced semi finished plastics product with resin as base material. The Commonly used fiber includs carbon fiber, glass fiber and other fiber. Glass Fiber Prepreg is conventional glass fabric that has been specially pre-impregnated with catalysed resin during manufacture.

Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Manufactures:

  • Gurit Holdings
  • Tencate Company
  • PRF Composite Materials
  • Hexcel Corporation Company
  • SGL Group Company
  • Cytec Industries
  • Porcher Industries
  • Teijin Limited

    Glass Fiber Prepreg Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Glass Fiber Prepreg Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Types:

  • Epoxy Resin System
  • Phenolic Resin System
  • Other

    Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Applications:

  • Aerospace
  • Automative
  • Energy
  • Sports Gooding
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Glass Fiber Prepreg Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Glass Fiber Prepreg Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Report:

  • As the development of aerospace, automative, energy, the demand for glass fiber prepreg has been consistently growing.
  • There are many reasons why glass fiber prepreg makes sense in some concrete structures. The prepregs has several advantages, such as maximum strength properties, part uniformity and repeatability, less mess and less waste, less curing time, better cosmetics and so on. Further, the cost of fiber prepreg has not increase much. In contrast, the price of itâs materials including glass fiber and resin has been falling because of overburdened market.
  • The number of manufacturers of glass fiber prepreg in United States is limited, thus the production is quite concentrated. But the consumption market is not as concentrated as the production market, as there are growing number of overseas manufacturers are exporting glass fiber prepreg to United States. At the same time, manufacturers in United States are also active in exporting their products to other countries. However, glass fiber prepreg market is still a relatively concentrated market, as the standards in United States is strict, not many enterprises can meet these standards and can enter the United States market.
  • The market development of glass fiber prepreg is directly affected by government and industry policy. Currently, the project of composite materials has got governmentâs ardent support. Moreover, as the downstream industry demand is stable and has large market potential, there is still promising market opportunity of glass fiber prepreg.
  • The worldwide market for Glass Fiber Prepreg is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Glass Fiber Prepreg in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 119   

