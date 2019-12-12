Global Glass Fiber Prepreg Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

About Glass Fiber Prepreg:

The Fiber Prepreg is a kind of reinforced semi finished plastics product with resin as base material. The Commonly used fiber includs carbon fiber, glass fiber and other fiber. Glass Fiber Prepreg is conventional glass fabric that has been specially pre-impregnated with catalysed resin during manufacture.

Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Types:

Epoxy Resin System

Phenolic Resin System

Other

Epoxy Resin System

Phenolic Resin System

Other Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Applications:

Aerospace

Automative

Energy

Sports Gooding

Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Applications:

Aerospace

Automative

Energy

Sports Gooding

Other

As the development of aerospace, automative, energy, the demand for glass fiber prepreg has been consistently growing.

There are many reasons why glass fiber prepreg makes sense in some concrete structures. The prepregs has several advantages, such as maximum strength properties, part uniformity and repeatability, less mess and less waste, less curing time, better cosmetics and so on. Further, the cost of fiber prepreg has not increase much. In contrast, the price of itâs materials including glass fiber and resin has been falling because of overburdened market.

The number of manufacturers of glass fiber prepreg in United States is limited, thus the production is quite concentrated. But the consumption market is not as concentrated as the production market, as there are growing number of overseas manufacturers are exporting glass fiber prepreg to United States. At the same time, manufacturers in United States are also active in exporting their products to other countries. However, glass fiber prepreg market is still a relatively concentrated market, as the standards in United States is strict, not many enterprises can meet these standards and can enter the United States market.

The market development of glass fiber prepreg is directly affected by government and industry policy. Currently, the project of composite materials has got governmentâs ardent support. Moreover, as the downstream industry demand is stable and has large market potential, there is still promising market opportunity of glass fiber prepreg.

The worldwide market for Glass Fiber Prepreg is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.