Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum

Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is a composite of high strength alpha gypsum reinforced with glassfibers that can be factory molded into virtually any shape or size. GFRG (or GRG) is a non-combustible material (test results of flame spread and smoke development values as per ASTM E-84) and even the largest parts only weigh 2-3 pounds per square foot (10-15 kg/m2). Similar to traditional plaster castings but considerably lighter and stronger, Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is typically field finished with any interior paint. Joints can be taped and finishing is similar to drywall finishing. The use of post-consumer recycled material, the fact that GFRG castings are made to size and are designed to minimize excessive framing, makes Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum a favorable choice for LEED or green construction projects.
Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum is a composite of high strength alpha gypsum reinforced with glass fibers that can be factory molded into virtually any shape or size. In 1977, glass reinforced gypsum was introduced to the UK from the United States. This was a new concept in building materials. It was a lightweight, strong and durable material. It could be used for both structural and decorative interior construction, and it would prove to be enormously popular throughout the later 20th century. It remains highly popular today, thanks to its flexibility as a material, and the fact that it can be easily used in a very wide range of settings.
GFRG offer a wide range of applications, from the casinos, hotels, entertainment centers to public buildings. In 2016, the casino and entertainment center industry was the largest filed with 51% consumption market share.
In the future, as raw material costs and wage costs change, we tend to believe that prices will rise. But, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Developing countries will maintain a rapid growth rate. On the whole, we believe the industry will maintain a good growth rate.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Saint-Gobain

  • Formglas
  • Stromberg Architectural
  • Knauf Group
  • Owens Corning
  • Georgia-Pacific Gypsum
  • GRG Technologies
  • Guangzhou Form New MaterialsÂ 
  • Shanghai Yinqiao Decoration
  • Yinhu
  • Plasterceil Industries
  • Continental Building Products
  • CHIYODA UTE
  • Guangzhou City Ping Mei Building Materials
  • USG
  • Guheng Group

    Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market by Types

  • GFRG Board
  • GFRG Products

    Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market by Applications

  • Casino and Entertainment Center
  • Large Hotel
  • Large Public Buildings
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Segment by Type

    2.3 Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Consumption by Type

    2.4 Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Segment by Application

    2.5 Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Consumption by Application

    3 Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum by Players

    3.1 Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum by Regions

    4.1 Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum by Regions

    4.2 Americas Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Distributors

    10.3 Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Customer

    11 Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Product Offered

    12.3 Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 158

