Global Glass-ionomer Cement Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

Dental cement is a type of dental material that can be used for different purposes. Some cements are used to restore dental work, while others are used to create original dental work. Some are permanent, while others are temporary. Dentists must make sure to follow the manufacturers directions for each type of cement, in terms of mixing, using the correct ratios and subjecting it to the correct temperatures. There are five types of dental cement: zinc-oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, glass ionomer and composite resin.Â

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Â GC (Japan)

3M (US)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (US)

Mitsui Kulzer (Japan)

Shofu (Japan)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Switzerland)

VOCO (Germnay)

Kerr (US)

DENTAURUM (Germnay)

Prime Dental (US)

Promedica (Germnay)

I-dental (Lithuania)

Harvard (Germany)

Rongxiang Dent (China)

Shanghai DMF (China)

Glass-ionomer Cement Market Segmentation Market by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market by Type

Restorative cements

Luting cement

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]