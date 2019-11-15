Global Glass Mat Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Glass Mat Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Glass Mat Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Glass mat (or glass veil) is a non-woven material composed of randomly sized fiberglass that is uniformly distributed and bonded together by organic additives. The mat forming process produces a fabric that is strong, stable and heat-resistant. Customers can specify weight and other physical characteristics of the glass filament mat, such as stiffness and porosity.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Binani Industries

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass

CPIC

Nippon Electric Glass

Nitto Boseki

China Beihai

Jiangsu Changhai

Texas Fiberglass

Jiangsu Jiuding Glass Mat Market by Types

Chopped Strand

Continuous Filament Glass Mat Market by Applications

Construction &Infrastructure

Automotive &Transportation

Industrial &Chemical