Global Glass Mat Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Glass Mat

Global Glass Mat Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Glass Mat Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Glass mat (or glass veil) is a non-woven material composed of randomly sized fiberglass that is uniformly distributed and bonded together by organic additives. The mat forming process produces a fabric that is strong, stable and heat-resistant. Customers can specify weight and other physical characteristics of the glass filament mat, such as stiffness and porosity.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Owens Corning

  • Jushi Group
  • Binani Industries
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Taiwan Glass
  • CPIC
  • Nippon Electric Glass
  • Nitto Boseki
  • China Beihai
  • Jiangsu Changhai
  • Texas Fiberglass
  • Jiangsu Jiuding

    Glass Mat Market by Types

  • Chopped Strand
  • Continuous Filament

    Glass Mat Market by Applications

  • Construction &Infrastructure
  • Automotive &Transportation
  • Industrial &Chemical
  • Marine

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Glass Mat Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Glass Mat Segment by Type

    2.3 Glass Mat Consumption by Type

    2.4 Glass Mat Segment by Application

    2.5 Glass Mat Consumption by Application

    3 Global Glass Mat by Players

    3.1 Global Glass Mat Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Glass Mat Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Glass Mat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Glass Mat by Regions

    4.1 Glass Mat by Regions

    4.2 Americas Glass Mat Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Glass Mat Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Glass Mat Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Glass Mat Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Glass Mat Distributors

    10.3 Glass Mat Customer

    And Many More……………

    No. of pages: 159

