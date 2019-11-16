Global Glass Screen Protector Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Tempered glass screen protector is used to protect the screen of cell phones from scratches, dust and harmful elements in the environment. Special branded cell phones have their own specific glass protectors, for example Samsung has many types of tempered glass protectors for their various brands of smartphones. They have transparent surface, show original color, are dust proof, and are bubble free and very easy to remove. They are also durable and scratch resistant. Cell phones and tablets have tempered glass screen protector that has dust repelling and scratch resistant features. The screen is also anti finger print and highly protective glossy coating.

ZAGG, Belkin and Jcpal captured the top three revenue share spots in the Glass Screen Protector market in 2015. ZAGG dominated with 24.92 percent revenue share, followed by Belkin with 11.90 percent revenue share and Jcpal with 9.47 percent revenue share.In the next five years, the global consumption of Glass Screen Protector will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 883.11 (Million Pcs). The average operating rate will remain at 81% to 94%.The prices of Glass Screen Protector will continue to decline. Glass Screen Protectorâs business competition and the gradually falling prices of Glass Screen Protector raw components prompted the Glass Screen Protector prices to continue to decline.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.Although sales of Glass Screen Protector brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

RunGiant

SZGXS

ZAGG

XUENAIR

Belkin

JUZHE

Elephant Electronic

CJY Tech

Kindwei

Ehang Electronic

L & I

Zupool

YDFH

Jcpal

Yoobao

Momax

Tech Armor

Enicetytech

BENKS

Body Guardz

Amplim

intelliARMOR

iCarez

0.15 mm

0.2 mm

0.33 mm

0.4 mm

Smartphone

Tablet