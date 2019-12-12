Global Glass Wool Insulation Material Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Glass Wool Insulation Material is a kind of glass wool; it is a high-tech product, mainly made from sand and recycled glass. Its exceptional thermal properties contribute to save energy and combat climate change. Its porous and elastic structure absorbs noise in the air and offers acoustic correction inside premises.

Firstly, glass wool insulation material is a kind of building materials, mainly used in building industry. Not only has small specific density, but also with better moisture proof properties, higher strength performance. Have the characteristics which other mineral cotton does not contain.

Secondly, recycled glass is the main raw materials for the product of glass wool insulation material. With the development of the downstream industries, glass wool insulation material production keeps increase recent years, some traditional mineral wool manufacturers entered the glass wool insulation material industry.

Thirdly, all manufactures in the USA are committed to the improvement of product. The major producer includes Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain, Knauf, and PPG Industries. Owens Corning is the largest producer since 2011.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Owens Corning

Johns Manville

Saint-Gobain

Knauf

Atlas Roofing

PPG Industries

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies

… Glass Wool Insulation Material Market by Types

Glass Wool Board

Glass Wool Unbonded Blanket

Glass Wool Blanket

Others Glass Wool Insulation Material Market by Applications

Exterior Insulation

Indoor Insulation

Pipe Insulation