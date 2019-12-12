 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Glass Wool Insulation Material Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Glass Wool Insulation Material

Glass Wool Insulation Material is a kind of glass wool; it is a high-tech product, mainly made from sand and recycled glass. Its exceptional thermal properties contribute to save energy and combat climate change. Its porous and elastic structure absorbs noise in the air and offers acoustic correction inside premises.
Firstly, glass wool insulation material is a kind of building materials, mainly used in building industry. Not only has small specific density, but also with better moisture proof properties, higher strength performance. Have the characteristics which other mineral cotton does not contain.
Secondly, recycled glass is the main raw materials for the product of glass wool insulation material. With the development of the downstream industries, glass wool insulation material production keeps increase recent years, some traditional mineral wool manufacturers entered the glass wool insulation material industry.
Thirdly, all manufactures in the USA are committed to the improvement of product. The major producer includes Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain, Knauf, and PPG Industries. Owens Corning is the largest producer since 2011.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Glass Wool Insulation Material Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Glass Wool Insulation Material Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Owens Corning

  • Johns Manville
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Knauf
  • Atlas Roofing
  • PPG Industries
  • DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies

  • Glass Wool Insulation Material Market by Types

  • Glass Wool Board
  • Glass Wool Unbonded Blanket
  • Glass Wool Blanket
  • Others

    Glass Wool Insulation Material Market by Applications

  • Exterior Insulation
  • Indoor Insulation
  • Pipe Insulation
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Glass Wool Insulation Material consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Glass Wool Insulation Material market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Glass Wool Insulation Material manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Glass Wool Insulation Material with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Glass Wool Insulation Material submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

