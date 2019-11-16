Global Gliders Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

A glider is a fixed – wing aircraft that is heavier than air. It can be towed by an airplane, towed by a winch or a car, and, more rudimentary, can be lowered into the air from a high slope. In the absence of wind, the glider relies on the weight of its own gravity to gain forward momentum in the glide flight.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DG Flugzeugbau

Schempp-Hirth

ALEXANDER SCHLEICHER

Stemme

Lange Aviation

AMS Flight

Pipistre

JONKER SAILPLANES

Allstar PZL Glider

HpH sailplanes

AEROS

Europa Aircraft

Alisport

Diamond Aircraft Industries

Sonex Aircraft

ICARO 2000 Gliders Market by Types

WoodÂ Gliders

MetalÂ Gliders

FiberglassÂ Gliders

Mixed Structure Gliders Gliders Market by Applications

Study

Transportation

Training

Competition