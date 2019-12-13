Global Glucoamylase Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Glucoamylase Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Glucoamylase Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Glucoamylase is a glycoprotein with the molecular weight 60000-100000 containing mannose, glucose, galactose and alduronic acid. It can be used to the non-reduced end of amylum and dextrin molecule to produce glucose. Glucoamylase is widely used biocatalysts in food industry. The major application of glucoamylase is the catalysis of alcohol, starch sugar, beer, white spirit and other fermentation industries.

First, the glucoamylase industry concentration is not high. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. With the future capacity growth, China glucoamylase production is in the rising trend. Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, with the development the glucoamylase industry, some companies mainly pay attention to rising technology process, in order to form circular production and reduce costs. Third, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies.Fourth, although sales of glucoamylase brought opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the metronidazole field.

