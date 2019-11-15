Global Gluconic Acid (Cas 526-95-4) Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Gluconic acid is derived from glucose through a simple dehydrogenation reaction. It is a multifunctional organic acid used as bulk chemical in the food, feed, pharmaceutical, textile, metallurgy, detergent and construction industries.

Gluconic acid derivatives are downstream products of gluconic acid. Also gluconic acid derivatives suppliers are same with that of gluconic acid. For clarity, we added information of gluconic acid derivatives in chapter 12, which including basic infoemation, application, major suppliers and regional data of different type derivatives.In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America and China are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and wide range of downstream areas.Gluconic acid can be classified as two major types: gluconic acid (50% solution) and gluconic acid (solid). It can be widely used in many industries. The construction industry is the major consumption market. With the development of economy, these industries will need more gluconic acid. So, gluconic acid has a huge market potential in the future.The major raw material for gluconic acid is glucose, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of gluconic acid industry.We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Jungbunzlauer

Roquette

PMP Fermentation Products

Shandong Fuyang

Shandong Kaison

Shandong Baisheng

Anil

Anhui Xingzhou

Qingdao Kehai Gluconic Acid (Cas 526-95-4) Market by Types

Gluconic Acid (50% Solution)

Gluconic Acid (Solid)

Other Gluconic Acid (Cas 526-95-4) Market by Applications

Construction

Food

Pharmaceutical