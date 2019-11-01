Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Glufosinate Ammonium including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Glufosinate Ammonium investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Glufosinate Ammonium:

Glufosinate ammonium is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is wildly used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of glufosinate ammonium is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, glufosinate ammonium acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, glufosinate ammonium gains great attention.Glufosinate Ammonium has two models: 95%TC and 50% TK. TK is an abbreviation of technical concentration. TC is an abbreviation of technical material. The active ingredient of 95%TC is 95%min. Most enterprises can offer this product. The active ingredient of 50%TK is 50%min, and supply of TC is limited.

Glufosinate Ammonium Market Key Players:

Bayer CropScience

Lier Chemical

Zhejiang YongNong

Jiangsu Huifeng

Veyong

Jiangsu Huangma

Jiaruimi Glufosinate Ammonium market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Glufosinate Ammonium has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Glufosinate Ammonium Market Types:

95%TC

50%TK Glufosinate Ammonium Market Applications:

Herbicide

Insecticides and fungicides

GM crops

Desiccant Scope of the Report:

In the world wide, giant players in glufosinate ammonium industry, Bayer and Zhejiang YongNong are leading the whole industry.

Regionally, the production areas of glufosinate ammonium are concentrated in USA, China and EU. China is the biggest production base of glufosinate ammonium, followed by USA. The consumption of glufosinate ammonium is quite separated, with USA, China, EU, Northeast Asia and South America the main regions.

The manufacture process of glufosinate ammonium is a vital part. All China manufacturers produce through Grignard – Straker law method. The raw materials are mainly triethyl phosphite and phosphorus trichloride. The average yield of this process is 39%-42%. 8 to 13 steps are needed in the production, and large amount of waste water is produced during production. The production process of Bayer is more advanced. The major raw material is methyl phosphonic dichloride, and average yield is 92% within three steps. Consequently, the technology of glufosinate ammonium is a key factor for the production and price of glufosinate ammonium.

The price of glufosinate ammonium fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Before 2007, Bayer monopolized the glufosinate ammonium market and the market price of this product had kept high for many years. Recent years, as the entry of China manufacturers and capacity expansion of Bayer, the production amount of glufosinate ammonium has been rocketing, as a result of which, during 2015 and 2016 the decreasing of glufosinate ammonium price has been significant. For the past two years, as no significant capacity expansion and demand rise in international market, the market of glufosinate ammonium has warmed back with current price of 95% TK at 33734 USD/MT.

The worldwide market for Glufosinate Ammonium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.1% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.