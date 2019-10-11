 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Glufosinate

Global “Glufosinate Ammonium Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Glufosinate Ammonium market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Glufosinate Ammonium:

Glufosinate ammonium is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is wildly used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of glufosinate ammonium is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, glufosinate ammonium acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, glufosinate ammonium gains great attention.Glufosinate Ammonium has two models: 95%TC and 50% TK. TK is an abbreviation of technical concentration. TC is an abbreviation of technical material. The active ingredient of 95%TC is 95%min. Most enterprises can offer this product. The active ingredient of 50%TK is 50%min, and supply of TC is limited.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Bayer CropScience
  • Lier Chemical
  • Zhejiang YongNong
  • Jiangsu Huifeng
  • Veyong
  • Jiangsu Huangma
  • Jiaruimi

    Glufosinate Ammonium Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Glufosinate Ammonium Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Glufosinate Ammonium Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Glufosinate Ammonium Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Glufosinate Ammonium Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Glufosinate Ammonium market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Glufosinate Ammonium Market Types:

  • 95%TC
  • 50%TK

    Glufosinate Ammonium Market Applications:

  • Herbicide
  • Insecticides and fungicides
  • GM crops
  • Desiccant

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Glufosinate Ammonium industry.

    Scope of Glufosinate Ammonium Market:

  • In the world wide, giant players in glufosinate ammonium industry, Bayer and Zhejiang YongNong are leading the whole industry.
  • Regionally, the production areas of glufosinate ammonium are concentrated in USA, China and EU. China is the biggest production base of glufosinate ammonium, followed by USA. The consumption of glufosinate ammonium is quite separated, with USA, China, EU, Northeast Asia and South America the main regions.
  • The manufacture process of glufosinate ammonium is a vital part. All China manufacturers produce through Grignard – Straker law method. The raw materials are mainly triethyl phosphite and phosphorus trichloride. The average yield of this process is 39%-42%. 8 to 13 steps are needed in the production, and large amount of waste water is produced during production. The production process of Bayer is more advanced. The major raw material is methyl phosphonic dichloride, and average yield is 92% within three steps. Consequently, the technology of glufosinate ammonium is a key factor for the production and price of glufosinate ammonium.
  • The price of glufosinate ammonium fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Before 2007, Bayer monopolized the glufosinate ammonium market and the market price of this product had kept high for many years. Recent years, as the entry of China manufacturers and capacity expansion of Bayer, the production amount of glufosinate ammonium has been rocketing, as a result of which, during 2015 and 2016 the decreasing of glufosinate ammonium price has been significant. For the past two years, as no significant capacity expansion and demand rise in international market, the market of glufosinate ammonium has warmed back with current price of 95% TK at 33734 USD/MT.
  • The worldwide market for Glufosinate Ammonium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.1% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Glufosinate Ammonium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Glufosinate Ammonium market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Glufosinate Ammonium, Growing Market of Glufosinate Ammonium) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Glufosinate Ammonium Market Report pages: 121

    Important Key questions answered in Glufosinate Ammonium market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Glufosinate Ammonium in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Glufosinate Ammonium market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Glufosinate Ammonium market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Glufosinate Ammonium market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Glufosinate Ammonium market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Glufosinate Ammonium product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Glufosinate Ammonium, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Glufosinate Ammonium in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Glufosinate Ammonium competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Glufosinate Ammonium breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Glufosinate Ammonium market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glufosinate Ammonium sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

