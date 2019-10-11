Global Gluten Free Beer Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Global “Gluten Free Beer Market” 2019 – 2025 report includes an in-depth analysis of the global Gluten Free Beer market for the present as well as forecast period. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Gluten Free Beer market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the Gluten Free Beer market.

About Gluten Free Beer Market:

Gluten-free beer is beer made from ingredients that do not contain gluten such as millet, rice, sorghum, buckwheat or corn (maize). People who have gluten intolerance (including celiac disease and dermatitis herpetiformis sufferers) have a reaction to certain proteins in the grains commonly used to make beer, barley and wheat. The hordein found in barley and the gliadin found in wheat are types of gluten that can trigger symptoms in sufferers of these diseases. Gluten-free beer is part of a gluten-free diet.

Beers targeting the gluten-free consumer can be categorized into three categories, each with viable options. But, for those uber sensitive to gluten, there can be some risk in consuming certain alternatives.

In 2019, the market size of Gluten Free Beer is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gluten Free Beer. This report studies the global market size of Gluten Free Beer, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Gluten Free Beer sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Gluten Free Beer Market Covers the Manufacturers:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Beer/craft beer

Lager

Gluten Free Beer Market Report Segmented by Application:

Can

Bottled

Can

Bottled