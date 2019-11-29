Global Gluten Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Gluten Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Gluten Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Gluten Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Gluten Market Manufactures:

Manildra Group

Henan Tianguan Group

Shandong Qufeng Food Technology

MGP Ingredients

CropEnergies

Roquette

Tereos Syral

Cargill

AB Amilina

Pioneer

Anhui Ante Food

ADM

Zhonghe Group

Jäckering Group

White Energy

Dengfeng Guyuan Agricultural Development

Molinos Juan Semino

Sedamyl

Crespel & Deiters

Kroener-Staerke

Chamtor

Ruifuxiang Food

Permolex

Zhangjiagang Hengfeng

Gluten Market Types:

Wheat Gluten

Corn Gluten

Other Gluten Market Applications:

Baking

Flour

Meats

Pet Food

Others Scope of Reports:

In 2015, the global gluten market is led by USA. EU is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of gluten are concentrated in USA, EU, China and Australia. Manildra Group is the world leader, holding 17.6 % consumption market share in 2015. In different markets, Manildra Group, Henan Tianguan Group, MGP Ingredients and CropEnergies are the market leader. Local businesses account for a large market share.

Gluten downstream is wide and recently gluten has acquired increasing significance in various fields of baking, flour, meats, pet food and others. Baking is about nearly 56% of total downstream consumption of gluten. Currently, China has become the fastest growth and third market of global gluten industry. On the whole, gluten consumption has stabilized. In the next few years, gluten consumption growth modest will rise.

The worldwide market for Gluten is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1910 million US$ in 2024, from 1680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.