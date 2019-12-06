Global Glycerol Formal (CAS 4740-78-7) Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Glycerol Formal (CAS 4740-78-7) Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

The molecular formula of glycerol formal is C4H8O3. At room temperature glycerol formal is a clear, colorless, practically odorless, mobile liquid.

Global glycerol formal consumption and production market, by geography is segmented into Europe, the United States, China and the rest of world. Europe and United States belong to the larger consumer, together accounted for more than 70% of global consumption in 2015. As for main production regions, Europe accounted 46% of global glycerol formal output in 2015, while USA ranked second position with about 24% share.

Pharmaceutical industry is the main glycerol formal application which accounted more than 93% of global glycerol formal consumption.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lambiotte & Cie

McGean

Glaconchemie

Wenzhou OPAL

Haisun

Fuyang Taian

… Glycerol Formal (CAS 4740-78-7) Market by Types

Type I

Type II Glycerol Formal (CAS 4740-78-7) Market by Applications

Pharmaceutical application