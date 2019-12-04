 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Glycine Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Glycine

GlobalGlycine Market" report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Glycine by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Glycine is an organic compound and is known as the smallest of the 20 amino acids which are found in proteins. It is the only amino acid that does not form an L or D optical rotation. It is a colorless, sweet-tasting crystalline solid.
  The report forecast global Glycine market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  The report offers detailed coverage of Glycine industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Glycine by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Glycine market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Glycine according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Glycine company.4

    Key Companies

  • Ajinomoto
  • GEO Specialty Chemicals
  • Showa Denko KK
  • Chattem Chemicals
  • Paras Intermediates Private Limited
  • Evonik
  • Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical
  • Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical
  • Linxi Hongtai
  • Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group
  • Hebei Donghuajian Chemicals
  • Zhenxing Chemical
  • Newtrend Group

    Global Glycine Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry.

    Market Segmentation of Glycine Market

    Market by Application

  • Pesticide Industry
  • Feed Industry
  • Food Industry
  • Pharmaceuticals Industry
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Glycine- Food Grade
  • Glycine- Tech Grade
  • Glycine- Pharma Grade

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Detailed Table of Content of Global Glycine Market Analysis 2013-2019 and Forecast 2019-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 Glycine Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of Glycine

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 Glycine Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 112

