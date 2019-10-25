Global Glycol Market Report 2019: Possible to Demand Product Opportunity, Size, Market Summary, Forecasts, Risk, Driving Force 2024

Global Glycol Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current Glycol market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

Glycol is a colorless liquid derived from petrochemicals. It is sweet in taste. It is used as an anti-freeze agent mainly in automobile cooling systems. It is a water-miscible coolant used in various heat transfer and cooling applications also. Glycol is used in various applications such as HVAC systems, automobiles, polyester fiber and resins, textile, airlines, and others..

Glycol Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

SABIC

Shell

The Dow Chemical Company and many more. Glycol Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Glycol Market can be Split into:

Monoethylene Glycol

Diethylene Glycol

Triethylene Glycol. By Applications, the Glycol Market can be Split into:

PET

Polyester Fibers

Antifreeze

Films